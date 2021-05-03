Badger Daylighting (BAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Badger Daylighting stock traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$42.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,170. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of C$25.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at C$784,900.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAD shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.