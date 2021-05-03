Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will announce $122.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.91 million and the lowest is $120.40 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $91.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $490.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.94 million to $492.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $516.32 million, with estimates ranging from $506.42 million to $523.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

NYSE BMI traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.39. 7,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $111.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

