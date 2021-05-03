Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

BIDU traded down $5.39 on Monday, reaching $204.94. 5,696,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,489,277. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.53. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

