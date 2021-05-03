Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $217.78. The company had a trading volume of 87,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,915. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

