Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,168 shares of company stock worth $19,966,534. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.03. 37,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,865. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

