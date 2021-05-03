Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $108,051,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.49. 2,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,424. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.