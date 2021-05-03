Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $120.27. 144,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

