Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 816 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,643,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $173.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.69 and its 200 day moving average is $148.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

