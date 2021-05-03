Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,577,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 2,668,995 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after buying an additional 2,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,107 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,790. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

