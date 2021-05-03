Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Down 17.8% in April

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of CIB stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. Bancolombia has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 6.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.