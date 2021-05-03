Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BCTF stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. Bancorp 34 has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Bancorp 34 Company Profile
