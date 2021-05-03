Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BCTF stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. Bancorp 34 has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

