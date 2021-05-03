Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Down 33.8% in April

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOCH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.04. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

