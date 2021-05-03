Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $102.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.30.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 111,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,693,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,940,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $95.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

