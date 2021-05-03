Barclays Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UN01. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.38 ($33.39).

Uniper stock opened at €30.34 ($35.69) on Thursday. Uniper has a 52 week low of €23.44 ($27.58) and a 52 week high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.20.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

