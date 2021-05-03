Barclays Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $410.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 84,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

