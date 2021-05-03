Barclays Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.18.

Shares of IQV opened at $234.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

