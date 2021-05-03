Barclays Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $48.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target cut by Barclays from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.79.

NYSE TWTR opened at $55.22 on Friday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,718 shares of company stock worth $4,724,273. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after buying an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

