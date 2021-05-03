Barclays Raises Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $70.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target increased by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,691,000. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 284,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 414,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 79,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 77,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

