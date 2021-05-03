Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.