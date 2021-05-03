Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.58. Basf has a one year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company’s fifty day moving average is €71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

