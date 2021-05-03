BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $345.14 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $197.13 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.37 and a 200-day moving average of $344.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

