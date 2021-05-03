BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.25.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$58.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$60.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

