BCM Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

BCM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,168. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

