Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDRFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

BDRFY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,152. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

