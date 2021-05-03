BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRBR. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.86. 141,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $26.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.54 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

