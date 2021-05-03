Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,092 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,355.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,500.25 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

BHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.