Bender Robert & Associates Buys New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $553.25. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,182. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

