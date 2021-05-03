Bender Robert & Associates Sells 2,815 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Exelixis makes up 0.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

