Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $6,250,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNFT stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

