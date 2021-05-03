Berenberg Bank Increases TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target to GBX 285

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 152.72 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £416.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.50.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%.

In other news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.