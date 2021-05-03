BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.00903056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,685.59 or 0.09834350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00099608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00047022 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

