BIDR (BIDR) 1-Day Volume Tops $49.53 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. BIDR has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $49.53 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00276498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.72 or 0.01158804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.41 or 0.00730466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,748.90 or 1.00201723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars.

