Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Big 5 Sporting Goods to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $18.32 on Monday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $401.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,709.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,895 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

