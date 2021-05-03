Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,042 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 308,260 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,514 shares in the company, valued at $456,794.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,658 shares of company stock worth $2,215,895 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $401.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

