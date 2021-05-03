BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,025 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

