Bill Identity Limited (ASX:BID) Insider Purchases A$65,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Bill Identity Limited (ASX:BID) insider David Hancock bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,000.00 ($46,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.93.

About Bill Identity

Bill Identity Limited, a technology company, provides utility bill expense management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company's cloud-based platform simplifies the complex utility bill management process by using automation and enables organizations to have complete control over their utility spend.

