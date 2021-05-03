Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Cap Hits $18.84 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $514,857.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.86 or 0.00073788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

