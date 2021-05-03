Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $95.98 or 0.00165854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $84.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.33 or 0.00429109 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00208705 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012176 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003941 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

