BitcoiNote Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $94,587.55 and approximately $189.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 174.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,590,214 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.