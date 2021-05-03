Bitcoinus Hits Market Capitalization of $59,094.42 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $59,094.42 and $1,026.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,533.55 or 0.99873350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00039660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00218340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000801 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

