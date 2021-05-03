BitMax Token Price Reaches $1.85 on Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00072847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.03 or 0.00897101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,012.31 or 0.10513258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00100926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046671 BTC.

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

