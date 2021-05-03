Bitrue Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.44 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $37.01 million and $12.44 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.00882529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00098286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.38 or 0.09282030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

