Black Hills (BKH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKH stock opened at $68.98 on Monday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

