BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 202,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.