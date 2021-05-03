BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $819.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $829.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $772.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

