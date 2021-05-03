Blucora (BCOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Blucora to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Blucora to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $694.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

