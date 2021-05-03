Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.87.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

