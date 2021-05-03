BMO Capital Markets Increases Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Price Target to $166.00

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 228.71% from the company’s current price.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000.

