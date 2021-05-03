Bokf Na Takes $212,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

