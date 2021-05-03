Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 30.9% Higher This Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $917,132.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.00893553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,538.49 or 0.09545827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00098933 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00046488 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.